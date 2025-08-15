War 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR movie overshadowed by Rajinikanth's Coolie, mints THIS amount

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: The most awaited Bollywood film of the year hit the silver screen on August 14, clashing with Rajinikanth's Coolie. A day before Independence Day holiday, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer delivered a stellar show across the Hindi belt. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the movie successfully monetised the hype, check exact figures here.

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Ayan Mukerji directorial movie collected ₹52.5 crore net on Day 1, falling short of Coolie earnings by almost ₹12.5 crore net, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Its original Hindi language screenings dominated its earnings as it minted ₹29 crore net from Hindi shows. While Tamil cinephiles opted to watch Coolie, Telugu superstar Jr NTR managed to bank in through Telugu shows and netted ₹23.25 crore net.

Made on a budget of ₹300-400 crore, War 2 recorded an overall 29.24 percent Hindi (2D) occupancy on August 14. Popular among Telugu audience, the movie registered 74.97 percent Telugu (2D) occupancy on Thursday.

War 2 Cast In addition to lead actors Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, the movie features Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

War 2 review Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave it 1.5 star rating and called the spy action thriller "disappointing." In a post on X he stated, “Weakest film in #YRFSpyUniverse... Has star power, scale, style, stunts - but lacks soul... Writing is the biggest culprit here... Not even #HrithikRoshan and #NTR can save this royal mess.”

Meanwhile, film business analyst Sumit Kadel called it a “catastrophic opening” considering the scale, star cast and franchise value. Featuring two of the biggest superstars from North and South, Sumit Kadel said, “Major Highlight of the film is Jaanabe Ali Song and Dance of both the leads.”

Watch War 2 trailer here: