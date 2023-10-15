Israel's bombardment of Gaza, in response to the attack by militant group Hamas last week, has drawn criticism from several quarters across the world who have accused it of violating international laws. Among the detractors of Israel's move also include some Jews, who have accused the country of committing “war crimes" and attempting “genocide".

This criticism comes even as world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, among others, have backed Israel's "right to self defence".

“As a Jew, I do not accept that what Israel is doing to Gaza fits the category of self-defence. Sure, Israel has 'the right to defend itself' but its actions, dehumanising language & disproportionate might (witness the joke of UK/US sending weapons) look like attempted genocide (sic)," London-based noted author Marina Benjamin posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Notably, Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant had said that their fight was against “human animals" while ordering a “complete siege" of Gaza on October 9.

Former US presidential aspirant Bernie Sanders, one of the most renowned Jewish politicians worldwide, also condemned Israel's action against Gaza even as he marked dismay over Hamas' militant attack.

“For many, it is no secret that Gaza has been an open-air prison, with millions of people struggling to secure basic necessities," Sanders, the Senator from Vermont, said in a statement issued on October 11.

“The targeting of civilians is a war crime, no matter who does it. Israel’s blanket denial of food, water, and other necessities to Gaza is a serious violation of international law and will do nothing but harm innocent civilians. The United States has rightly offered solidarity and support to Israel in responding to Hamas’ attack. But we must also insist on restraint from Israeli forces attacking Gaza and work to secure UN humanitarian access. Let us not forget that half of the two million people in Gaza are children," he added.

Rabbi Yisroel Dovid Weiss of the New York-based Neturei Karta International, a known critic of the Israeli government as well as the Zionist movement, condemned the bombings in Gaza. “Killing, stealing, occupying others land or repressing an entire people is totally forbidden in Jewish Religion," he could be heard as saying, in a video shared by Torah Judaism on its social media handle.