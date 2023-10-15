‘War crime’, ‘attempted genocide’: How some Jews around the world denounced Israel's Gaza bombardment
An estimated 2,300 people in Gaza, a bulk of whom were non-combatant civilians, were killed in Israel's military action over the past week, as per the numbers shared by the Palestinian authorities.
Israel's bombardment of Gaza, in response to the attack by militant group Hamas last week, has drawn criticism from several quarters across the world who have accused it of violating international laws. Among the detractors of Israel's move also include some Jews, who have accused the country of committing “war crimes" and attempting “genocide".
A number of common Jewish voices on social media also expressed their sorrow over the loss of civilian lives in Gaza due to the “brutal" use of force by the Israeli government.
“I’ve been silent on this because my heart is hurting, but as a Jew, I feel longstanding grief for Palestinians, especially right now for our cousins illegally blockaded & bombarded in Gaza. Just as many Muslims denounce Hamas, many Jews denounce Israel’s violence& oppression (sic)," tweeted Livy Levy, who claims to be a trainee clinical psychologist at University College London.
Rachael Garrett, Professor of Conservation and Development at the Cambridge University, also stressed that the world must agree to condemn the “murder" on both sides.
“The situation in Gaza & Israel is tragic. As a Jew my timeline is filled w “I stand with Israel", but what I feel more is that I stand against murder. I stand against 1200 Jews being killed by Hamas, but also against the retaliatory murder of 1000 Palestinians. Can we not agree? (sic)," she tweeted.
Marisa Pyle, a senior official at the US-based voter education group Fair Fight Action, said that despite being a Jew she was not afraid of Palestinians but “scared" of the death of innocents “being used to justify a genocide".
“As a Jew, I am scared. I am not scared of my neighbors who are Palestinian or Muslim. I’m scared my faith & the horrific killing of innocents are being used to justify a genocide in Gaza. I’m scared, truly, of the people cheering it on, who so easily forget our shared humanity (sic)," she tweeted.
An estimated 2,300 people in Gaza, mostly said to be civilians, have lost their lives in the bombings launched by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) since October 7, as per the data shared by the Palestinian authorities. The death toll on the Israeli side, due to the Hamas attack, is reported to have crossed 1,200.
Despite inflicting massive damage, the Israeli government has shown no signs of relent. “We will wipe away Hamas", the defence ministry stated, as it prepares to launch a ground invasion of the besieged Gaza Strip. The Israeli government has already snapped the supplies of food, water and electricity to the region's 2.3 million residents.
