US allows nonemergency staff in Saudi Arabia, Oman and Pakistan to leave as war with Iran continues

The US State Department has allowed nonemergency government employees and their families in more countries to leave as the war with Iran has entered its fifth day. In an advisory issued on Tuesday, the State Department said this has been done due to safety risks following the onset of hostilities between the United States and Iran on February 28.

‘Limited ability to offer emergency services’ “There has been an ongoing threat of drone and missile attacks from Iran and significant disruptions to commercial flights. The U.S. government has limited ability to offer emergency services to U.S. citizens in Saudi Arabia due to the safety risks,” the State Department said.

Citing the limited ability to offer emergency services to US citizens in the Yemen border region due to the safety risks, the State Department has also restricted employees working in Saudi Arabia from travelling within 20 miles of the Yemen border and to the city of Qatif for non-official reasons.

The US Embassy has also warned US citizens in Saudi Arabia of the risk of terrorist violence, including terrorist attacks in the country.

It further noted that the Houthis in Yemen have launched missile and drone attacks into Saudi Arabia. Past attacks have targeted cities, infrastructure, airports, military bases, and energy facilities throughout the country.

Other countries US staff asked to leave from Following the outbreak of the war with Iran over the weekend, the US State Department had ordered non-emergency personnel of the US missions in Kuwait, Iraq, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Jordan to leave, citing a "threat of armed conflict" and "security concerns."

On Tuesday, the US also added Oman, Cyprus and Pakistan to the list of countries from which non-emergency personnel have been allowed to leave due to the ongoing conflict in the region.

Earlier, on Monday, the U.S had evacuated its Embassy in Amman, Jordan due to security threats.

Iran targets US mission, bases in Middle East In the past few days, several US diplomatic missions have come under Iranian attacks. This includes drone strikes on the U.S. consulate in Dubai, the U.S. embassy in Riyadh and the CIA station inside the U.S. Embassy in Saudi Arabia.

This is in addition to the Iranian attacks on the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar and the Sheikh Isa Air Base, Bahrain.

Iran has also claimed that it has struck a US Navy Destroyer in the Indian Ocean using "Ghadr-380" ballistic missiles and "Talaieh" cruise missiles.

Earlier, the IRGC had also claimed that it had struck the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier with ballistic missiles.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) denied Iranian claims and said the missiles "didn't even come close" to the Lincoln, which it said continued launching aircraft in support of attacks against Iran.

‘Legitimate targets’ Following the strike in Tehran on Saturday, which killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran has said that all U.S. and Israeli military bases in the Middle East as "legitimate targets" for retaliatory strikes under its Operation Truthful Promise 4.

President Masoud Pezeshkian declared it a "legitimate duty" to avenge the killing of Khamenei, describing the U.S. and Israeli actions as a "declaration of war against Muslims."

Key Takeaways The US State Department is prioritizing the safety of its personnel amid escalating tensions with Iran.

Evacuations reflect the serious security risks posed by the ongoing conflict and potential retaliatory strikes by Iran.

Restrictions have been placed on travel for US employees in regions close to conflict zones, highlighting the volatility of the situation.

About the Author Bobins Vayalil Abraham

