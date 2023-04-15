Amritpal Singh's main aide Joga Singh arrested in Punjab town1 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 06:40 PM IST
- The arrest comes as a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the activities of 'Waris Punjab De' and its leadership
Joga Singh, known as the main aide of Amritpal Singh, the chief of 'Waris Punjab De', has been arrested by the Punjab police from Sirhind, according to a statement from Narinder Bhargav, DIG Border Range. The arrest comes as a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the activities of 'Waris Punjab De' and its leadership.
