Joga Singh, known as the main aide of Amritpal Singh, the chief of 'Waris Punjab De', has been arrested by the Punjab police from Sirhind, according to a statement from Narinder Bhargav, DIG Border Range. The arrest comes as a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the activities of 'Waris Punjab De' and its leadership.

"Punjab police arrested 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh's main aide Joga Singh from Sirhind. He was arrested in a joint operation by Amritsar police rural and Hoshiyarpur police," DIG Border Range Narinder Bhargav said at a press briefing on Saturday.

Police said that Joga Singh gave shelter to Amritpal Singh and helped him escape from Delhi and then brought him back to Punjab.

"This is the person who took Amritpal from the time he was reported absconding, beyond Delhi, gave him shelter and then brought him back to Punjab. He wasn't booked under NSA (National Security Act). He will be produced in the Hoshiarpur court. Joga Singh's intention was to stay low in some areas of Haryana," said Narinder Bhargav.

Papalpreet Singh, a close aide of a fugitive Khalistan leader, was earlier arrested by Punjab Police and is currently held in Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam.

Briefing the media on the capture of Amritpal's close aide, Punjab's Inspector General of Police (IGP), Headquarters, Sukhchain Singh Gill said Papalpreet was arrested under the National Security Act (NSA).

"Papalpreet Singh, the main associate of Amritpal Singh was arrested by Amritsar Rural Police from the Kathu Nangal area. The arrest was made under the National Security Act. Apart from being an associate of Amritpal, he was also wanted in six cases," Gill said, adding that action against him will be taken as per the law.

(With agency inputs)