Delhi Heatwave: 'Boiling' water tank video goes viral amid yellow alert. Netizens react, 'warm bacteria free'
Delhi is experiencing an extreme heatwave. Maximum temperatures at certain locations in the national capital registered as high as 52 degrees Celsius, following which a viral video of a water tank bubbling surfaced.
Delhi has been reeling from extreme heatwave conditions. Today, the maximum temperature in the national capital is expected to be around 44 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in the city, which will remain in effect until tomorrow.