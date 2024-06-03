Delhi is experiencing an extreme heatwave. Maximum temperatures at certain locations in the national capital registered as high as 52 degrees Celsius, following which a viral video of a water tank bubbling surfaced.

Delhi has been reeling from extreme heatwave conditions. Today, the maximum temperature in the national capital is expected to be around 44 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in the city, which will remain in effect until tomorrow.

Over the past few days, when the capital was on red alert for a heatwave, maximum temperatures at certain locations in Delhi registered as high as 52 degrees Celsius. Recently, a video captioned 'Heat in Delhi is making water boil' went viral on social media platform X (Twitter).

The video posted on June 1 shows bubbles coming out of a leaking water tank that is filled to the brim. It is suspected that the bubbles were due to water supply pressure in the tank. Interestingly, this peculiar video challenging the laws of science has amassed 81.47 lakh views and 89,000 likes so far.

Netizens were quick to react to this post with hilarious memes, jokes, and sceptical comments. A user commented, "I think it's an overflow of water from the tap connected inside tank. Technically, this white tank will reflect heat, will the water gets heated to 100 degree Celsius (Boiling Point of Water)? But, it's a possibility, considering the Rock & Sand gets very Hot."

Another user said, "Abki baar 50 paar." A third user remarked, "since when water shifted its boiling temperature from 100°C to 50° ??" A fourth user wrote, "My whole life was a lie they told me the boiling point is 100°C."

A user highlighted the impact of climate change, which has led to extreme weather conditions such as severe heatwaves and floods. He stated, "For the very first time, we are seeing these extreme impacts of global warming and climate change. This is the right time to do bring country wide changes in terms of afforestation and the suggestions scientists suggest, else we are doomed."

A sixth user tweeted, "paani ki tanki bhar chuki hai ,kripaa motor band krden." Another user stated, "Warm bacteria free water."

