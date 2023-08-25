Warner Bros delays release of ‘Dune’ sequel, upcoming 'Lord of the Rings' film amid actors' strike2 min read 25 Aug 2023, 10:45 PM IST
Warner Bros delays ‘Dune’ sequel, 'Lord of the Rings' release until March due to actors' strike.
Warner Bros has made the decision to postpone the release of "Dune" sequel from November to March next year amid writer and actor strikes in the US. The ongoing Hollywood protest has hindered the ability of the film's stars to promote the project.
