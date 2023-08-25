Warner Bros has made the decision to postpone the release of "Dune" sequel from November to March next year amid writer and actor strikes in the US. The ongoing Hollywood protest has hindered the ability of the film's stars to promote the project. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The strike by the Writers Guild of America (WGA), which commenced on May 2, has halted most scripted television show production and affected some movie shoots.

The delay is a setback for cinema chains like AMC Entertainment, Cineplex, and Cinemark, which are still grappling with the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Dune" was among the most eagerly awaited films scheduled for late 2023.

According to a Reuters report quoting a studio spokesperson on Thursday, "Dune: Part Two" is now set to premiere on March 15 – a date initially reserved for the Warner Bros film "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire". The latter has now been shifted to April 12. Consequently, an animated "Lord of the Rings" film that was slated for release in April has been rescheduled to December.

"Dune: Part Two" features Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet in a sci-fi sequel based on Frank Herbert's 1965 novel, depicting an intergalactic battle for control of a valuable resource. The first installment, released in 2021 during the pandemic, raked in $402 million at global box offices.

The strike by top actors has resulted from the SAG-AFTRA actors union joining the Hollywood writers' strike, which began on July 14. This strike has left movie studios scrambling to adjust their film schedules in the absence of celebrities to attend red carpet events or appear on talk shows to generate buzz.

Sony Pictures, for instance, has altered the release strategy for "Dumb Money," a film inspired by the story of everyday investors who outsmarted Wall Street investors by investing in GameStop stock and profiting. Originally scheduled for a nationwide release on September 22, the studio has adopted a more gradual approach. The film will now open on a limited number of screens in New York and Los Angeles on September 15 before expanding nationwide on October 6.

Despite the boost from the "Barbenheimer" frenzy surrounding films like "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" this summer, overall moviegoing in 2023 still lags behind pre-pandemic levels. Other major films on the 2023 schedule include Walt Disney's "The Marvels," a Lionsgate prequel to "The Hunger Games," and "Wonka," another Warner Bros film also starring Timothée Chalamet.

(With inputs from Reuters)