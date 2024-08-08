Warner Bros. Discovery writes down TV assets amid uncertainty over fees, sports rights renewals

WARNER BROS DIS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3):UPDATE 3-Warner Bros. Discovery writes down TV assets amid uncertainty over fees, sports rights renewals

Reuters
Published8 Aug 2024, 02:47 AM IST
Warner Bros. Discovery writes down TV assets amid uncertainty over fees, sports rights renewals
Warner Bros. Discovery writes down TV assets amid uncertainty over fees, sports rights renewals

(Recasts paragraph 1, 2,3)

Aug 7 (Reuters) -

Warner Bros Discovery said on Wednesday it wrote down the value of its TV assets due to uncertainty of fees from cable and satellite distributors and sports rights renewals, sending its shares down nearly 7% in trading after the bell.

The company took a $9.1 billion goodwill charge in the second quarter related to the reassessment of the value of those assets, which was set at the time of the merger of Warner Bros and Discovery. That value has declined over the last two and a half years as the popularity of streaming services has led to a drop in traditional television viewers.

Content revenue in its studio segment fell 6%, as it continues to see challenges from the underperforming game "Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League", released earlier this year, compared to last year's top game "Hogwarts Legacy".

Director George Miller's much-awaited "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" also performed poorly at the box office following its May release.

Excluding one time items such as the goodwill charge, the company's loss was 36 cents per share, wider than estimates of 22 cents per share.

The film raked in $67.5 million at the domestic box office, IMDb's Box Office Mojo data showed. It had a reported budget of $168 million, according to analysts at TD Cowen.

The media giant reported revenue of $9.71 billion in the second quarter on Wednesday, compared to analysts' estimate of $10.07 billion, according to LSEG data. (Reporting by Harshita Mary Varghese and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Aug 2024, 02:47 AM IST
HomeNewsWarner Bros. Discovery writes down TV assets amid uncertainty over fees, sports rights renewals

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    328.95
    03:59 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    22.75 (7.43%)

    Tata Steel

    153.85
    03:43 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    3.6 (2.4%)

    Tata Power

    430.25
    03:59 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    -6.55 (-1.5%)

    Bharat Electronics

    300.25
    03:58 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    12.95 (4.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Sterlite Technologies

    143.95
    03:55 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    11.95 (9.05%)

    Ramkrishna Forgings

    931.80
    03:45 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    71.15 (8.27%)

    Oil India

    617.95
    03:58 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    46.65 (8.17%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    328.95
    03:59 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    22.75 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,289.00-804.00
      Chennai
      71,257.00-675.00
      Delhi
      70,704.00-319.00
      Kolkata
      70,842.00-741.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue