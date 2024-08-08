Warner Bros. Discovery writes down TV assets amid uncertainty over fees, sports rights renewals

(Recasts paragraph 1, 2,3) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aug 7 (Reuters) -

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Warner Bros Discovery said on Wednesday it wrote down the value of its TV assets due to uncertainty of fees from cable and satellite distributors and sports rights renewals, sending its shares down nearly 7% in trading after the bell. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company took a $9.1 billion goodwill charge in the second quarter related to the reassessment of the value of those assets, which was set at the time of the merger of Warner Bros and Discovery. That value has declined over the last two and a half years as the popularity of streaming services has led to a drop in traditional television viewers.

Content revenue in its studio segment fell 6%, as it continues to see challenges from the underperforming game "Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League", released earlier this year, compared to last year's top game "Hogwarts Legacy".

Director George Miller's much-awaited "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" also performed poorly at the box office following its May release. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Excluding one time items such as the goodwill charge, the company's loss was 36 cents per share, wider than estimates of 22 cents per share.

The film raked in $67.5 million at the domestic box office, IMDb's Box Office Mojo data showed. It had a reported budget of $168 million, according to analysts at TD Cowen.