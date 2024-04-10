Warner Bros. teases ‘Joker’ sequel, ‘Beetlejuice 2’ and more at CinemaCon
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Warner Bros. isn’t resting on its “ Barbie " laurels: The 100-year studio has its sights on a record-breaking 2024 as well, with a release slate that includes a new Mad Max film, “ Furiosa," Kevin Costner’s two-part Western epic, “ Horizon: An American Saga, " the “ Beetlejuice " sequel, and “Joker: Folie à Deux," which brings Lady Gaga to Gotham City.