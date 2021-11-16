Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / News / Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathway cuts stakes in U.S. drugmakers, invests in drug royalty

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathway cuts stakes in U.S. drugmakers, invests in drug royalty

 Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway
1 min read . 06:30 AM IST Reuters

  • The changes were disclosed in a regulatory filing detailing Berkshire's U.S.-listed holdings as of Sept. 30

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Monday it eliminated its investment in Merck & Co and reduced its stakes in Abbvie Inc and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, as it pared its overall stock market investments.

 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Monday it eliminated its investment in Merck & Co and reduced its stakes in Abbvie Inc and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, as it pared its overall stock market investments.

The changes were disclosed in a regulatory filing detailing Berkshire's U.S.-listed holdings as of Sept. 30.

The changes were disclosed in a regulatory filing detailing Berkshire's U.S.-listed holdings as of Sept. 30.

Berkshire also disclosed new investments in Royalty Pharma Plc, which buys pharmaceutical royalties, and flooring retailer Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.

Berkshire also disclosed new investments in Royalty Pharma Plc, which buys pharmaceutical royalties, and flooring retailer Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!