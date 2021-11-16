Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathway cuts stakes in U.S. drugmakers, invests in drug royalty1 min read . 06:30 AM IST
- The changes were disclosed in a regulatory filing detailing Berkshire's U.S.-listed holdings as of Sept. 30
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Monday it eliminated its investment in Merck & Co and reduced its stakes in Abbvie Inc and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, as it pared its overall stock market investments.
The changes were disclosed in a regulatory filing detailing Berkshire's U.S.-listed holdings as of Sept. 30.
Berkshire also disclosed new investments in Royalty Pharma Plc, which buys pharmaceutical royalties, and flooring retailer Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.
