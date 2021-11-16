Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Monday it eliminated its investment in Merck & Co and reduced its stakes in Abbvie Inc and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, as it pared its overall stock market investments.

The changes were disclosed in a regulatory filing detailing Berkshire's U.S.-listed holdings as of Sept. 30.

Berkshire also disclosed new investments in Royalty Pharma Plc, which buys pharmaceutical royalties, and flooring retailer Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.

