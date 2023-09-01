Warship Mahendragiri with advanced weapons, sensors launched: All you need to know1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 04:45 PM IST
Indian Navy's warship Mahendragiri launched in Mumbai, the seventh ship of Project 17A frigates series.
Indian Navy's warship Mahendragiri was launched in Mumbai on Friday, September 1 by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s wife Sudesh Dhankhar launched the warship and the vice president was the chief guest at the event in Mumbai. The Indian Navy’s warship Mahendragiri has been developed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL).