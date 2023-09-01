Warship Mahendragiri with advanced weapons, sensors launched: All you need to know1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 04:45 PM IST
Indian Navy's warship Mahendragiri launched in Mumbai, the seventh ship of Project 17A frigates series.
Indian Navy's warship Mahendragiri launched in Mumbai, the seventh ship of Project 17A frigates series.
Indian Navy's warship Mahendragiri was launched in Mumbai on Friday, September 1 by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s wife Sudesh Dhankhar launched the warship and the vice president was the chief guest at the event in Mumbai. The Indian Navy’s warship Mahendragiri has been developed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL).
After the launch, VP Jagdeep Dhankhar said, “I am sure that Mahendragiri, once commissioned, will proudly fly the tiranga [national tricolour] across the oceans, as an ambassador of India’s maritime might. With a strong presence of over 10,000 women across the army, navy and air force, the Indian armed forces have made considerable strides in gender equality," he said. The launch of Mahendragiri is a significant milestone in our maritime history, he said.
According to the government, “Under the Project 17A program, a total of four ships by M/s MDL and three ships by M/s GRSE are under construction. The first six ships of the project have been launched so far by MDL & GRSE, between 2019-2023."
Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were present at the launch ceremony.
(With agency inputs)