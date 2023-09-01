Indian Navy's warship Mahendragiri was launched in Mumbai on Friday, September 1 by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s wife Sudesh Dhankhar launched the warship and the vice president was the chief guest at the event in Mumbai. The Indian Navy’s warship Mahendragiri has been developed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After the launch, VP Jagdeep Dhankhar said, “I am sure that Mahendragiri, once commissioned, will proudly fly the tiranga [national tricolour] across the oceans, as an ambassador of India’s maritime might. With a strong presence of over 10,000 women across the army, navy and air force, the Indian armed forces have made considerable strides in gender equality," he said. The launch of Mahendragiri is a significant milestone in our maritime history, he said.

HERE ARE TOP POINTS YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT MAHENDRAGIRI Mahendragiri is named after a mountain peak in the Eastern Ghats of Odisha. It is the seventh ship of Project 17A frigates series.

The warship stealth features, advanced weapons and sensors and platform management systems and is the last of the 7 warships of the Nilgiri-class stealth frigates built under Project17A.

The Project 17A ships have been internally designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau, the foremost organization responsible for all warship design endeavors, the Ministry of Defence said in a press release.

The newly christened Mahendragiri is a technologically advanced warship and stands as a symbol of India's determination to embrace its rich naval heritage, while propelling itself towards a future of indigenous defence capabilities, the ministry said. According to the government, "Under the Project 17A program, a total of four ships by M/s MDL and three ships by M/s GRSE are under construction. The first six ships of the project have been launched so far by MDL & GRSE, between 2019-2023."

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were present at the launch ceremony.

