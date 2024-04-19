Was AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan arrested by ED in money laundering case? Here's what we know so far
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan questioned by ED for 12 hours in money laundering case related to Delhi Waqf Board. He refuted claims, stating he abided by rules as chairman. AAP leaders alleged his arrest, but ED clarified he was detained and released after questioning.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan left the Directorate of Enforcement's (ED) Delhi office after midnight on Friday, following a more than 12-hour interrogation by the agency regarding a money laundering case related to the irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board during his chairmanship.