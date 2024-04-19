Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan left the Directorate of Enforcement's (ED) Delhi office after midnight on Friday, following a more than 12-hour interrogation by the agency regarding a money laundering case related to the irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board during his chairmanship. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here what we know so far: The AAP MLA had reached the ED Office around 11:00 am on April 18 was questioned and his statement has been recorded by the agency. While speaking to news agency ANI, he said, “I was called (by ED) for questioning; the Supreme Court had directed me to appear, so I had come at 11:00 am. I was questioned and my statement was recorded, and now I am leaving."

On Thursday night, several AAP leaders also reached his residence and calimed that he was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case, however, the agency sources said he was detained but not arrested, as reported by PTI. "Khan was allowed to leave the enforcement directorate (ED) office after 13 hour-long questioning in the money laundering case," officials said as quoted by PTI. Earlier, AAP MLA Sanjay Singh had claimed that the agency is preparing to arrest Khan. Without giving any details, Singh said the agency was ‘fabricating a baseless case’ against him.

Also Read: AAP names jailed leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia as star campaigners for Lok Sabha polls in Gujarat Coming back to Khan, in the evening he shared a video on X where he claimed that central agencies have been pushing "him to resign and turn against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal." In a video, Khan alleged, "I want to tell the public of Okhla that for the last two years, the central agencies have been chasing and irritating me. They have been trying to get my resignation. And leave Arvind Kejriwal and turn against him."

Also Read: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to meet 2 ministers each week, will run government from Tihar jail: AAP While speaking to media prior to entering the ED office, the AAP MLA also stated that, as the chairman of the Waqf Board, he always complied with the law, seeking legal advice before taking any action and following the 2013 amendments to the board's Act. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: 'Conspiracy to kill Arvind Kejriwal by…': Delhi Minister Atishi slams BJP, says ED ‘lied in court’ Meanwhile, the money laundering case against Khan stems from a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR and three Delhi Police complaints. According to the ED, the case is related to the Purchase of a property worth ₹36 crore in the Okhla area at the alleged behest of Amanat Ullah Khan, who is also a sitting MLA from that area.

(With inputs from agencies)

