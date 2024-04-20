Was 'Blue Whale Challenge' reason behind Indian student's death in US? What is it, all you need to know
Indian student's death in the US possibly linked to the 'Blue Whale Challenge', a deadly game encouraging suicide.
Many reports of Indian students death has been reported in the US, with a recent report shedding light on one student's demise, potentially linked to the ‘Blue Whale Challenge’. As per media reports, the 20-year-old who was first-year student at the University of Massachusetts was found dead in March. Speaking on the his death, Gregg Miliote, a spokesperson for the Bristol County District Attorney has said that the case is being investigated as “apparent suicide," the news agency has reported. When asked student's death due to the game, Miliote said, “We have no information on this. The case is being investigated as an apparent suicide. We are awaiting the medical examiner's final conclusions before the case is closed."