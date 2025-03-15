‘Was emotionally vulnerable, injured myself’: Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina shares struggle with alcohol addiction

Hrithik Roshan's sister, Sunaina Roshan shared her experience of struggle with alcohol addiction. Calling her time in rehab the worst phase of her life, she revealed that her credit cards were taken away and was perilously

“It was tough. Alcoholism is when you don’t have control over your drinking. I was going through a very difficult time. I was very emotionally vulnerable, and to numb my emotions, I started drinking,” Sunaina Roshan said, describing how she overcame alcohol addiction in an interview with Siddharth Kanan.

Sunaina Roshan's struggle with alcohol addiction Opening up about the lowest and worst phase in her life when she was emotionally vulnerable, Sunaina Roshan said, “I had fallen off beds and injured myself. It’s a very vicious cycle to be in. For a couple of months, I wasn’t given any money, my credit cards were taken away, and it was a very unpleasant situation for me to be in.”

Reflecting on the challenges she faced, she said that she was the one who asked her parents to find a good rehab for her to recover and bounce back. Subsequently, she found a rehab herself and booked herself in for a 28-day course. Recalling the ordeal, the 53-year-old said, "5-6 counsellors were grilling you. It was worse than normal rehab. I don’t know what normal rehab is like, but this was in one room, for 89 hours. They were just grilling you."

During her days in rehab, when she was undergoing treatment for alcoholism, she was denied access to her phone and other addictive items such as sugar and perfumes. After completing her treatment, she discovered about her father Rakesh Roshan’s cancer diagnosis. Shaken by the news, she was unable to sleep one night and had to seek help from doctors.