A tragic third case of suicide in 2025 has emerged in Kota of Rajasthan as an 18-year-old NEET aspirant from Odisha was found dead inside his hostel room. The student allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling room. No suicide note was found from his room, officials have said.

The incident happened in Ambedkar Colony, Vigyan Nagar area of Kota on Thursday, January 16, night. The student has been identified as Abhijeet Giri.

He hailed from Mayurbhanj district in Odisha. He had come to Kota and was preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) at a coaching institute since April, 2024.

The incident came to light when around 8 pm when a mess worker went to deliver food to Abhijeet's room, a police officer said. When he received no response, he and some hostellers forcibly opened the door and found him hanging from the ceiling fan, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Lal Singh Tanwar said.

A police team reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem, which will be conducted after his family arrives. They have been informed about the incident, the ASI added.

He said that no suicide note was recovered from the room and the reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained.

The ceiling fan in the hostel room lacked the suicide prevention device mandated by the district administration to deter suicides in student accommodations, an officer stated.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Abhijeet was good in studies and attended his coaching classes regularly, he said.

This is the third suicide by a coaching student in Kota this year. The city, a prominent hub for coaching institutes, saw 17 such cases in 2024.