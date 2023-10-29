The gunman who shot dead 18 people and injured 13 others on October 25 in mass shootings at a bowling alley and a bar in the US state of Maine was found dead on October 27 in a trailer at a recycling centre in Lisbon Falls, as per an AP report.

Soon after the incident police authorities embarked on a manhunt to locate the suspect, Robert Card who was suspected to be struggling with mental health issues and had gone into a state of paranoia. Police reported that Robert succumbed to self-inflicted gunshot wound. A rifle was found on the night of the incident in Card's abandoned car. Robert Card's body was found October 27 in a trailer at a recycling centre in Lisbon Falls with two firearms. US President Biden in a social media post on X shared that he was content that Lewiston and surrounding communities are safe and praised law enforcement authorities' efforts.

The special agent in charge of the Boston office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Jim Ferguson said that authorities recovered a number of weapons during their search operation for Card. It is believed that he had legally purchased the firearms, including the one recovered from his car and near his body.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

The investigation is now delving into Card's mental health history, which had raised significant concerns. State Department of Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck revealed that Card had been hearing voices and exhibited paranoia. Sauschuck said Card was hearing voices and added that Card believed “people were talking about him and there may even have been some voices at play."

According to officials Card underwent a mental health evaluation after he began behaving erratically at an Army training facility in New York last summer. However, he also stated that Card's history didn't include involuntary commitment to a mental health facility, which would have prohibited him from owning firearms.

Sauschuck further at a news conference on October 28 said there was no evidence that Card had been involuntarily committed to a mental health facility, this would have made it illegal for him to posses firearms.

Sauschuck said, “Just because there appears to be a mental health nexus to this scenario, the vast majority of people with mental health diagnosis will never hurt anybody." The federal authorities found a note in Card's home addressed to a loved one that indicated his intent with the passcode to his phone and bank account number.

The Associated Press reported that Card's family member informed federal investigators that he had recently discussed hearing voices and became increasingly focused on the bowling alley and bar as per law enforcement officials.

A stay-at-home order was in place during the search operation which was lifted in the afternoon of October 27, hours before authorities declared that they found Card's body, reported AP.

According to hospital officials At Central Maine Medical Center, 3 patients were still in critical condition and a fourth was stable, hospital officials while another patient was shifted to Massachusetts General Hospital and the rest were discharged.

(With inputs from AP)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!