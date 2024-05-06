Was Navjeet Sandhu killed by fellow Indians in Australia? His relative reveals details
The victim's uncle, Yashvir, has alleged that Navjeet Sandhu was attacked with a knife by another student when he tried to intervene in a dispute in which his friend was involved
Navjeet Sandhu, an Indian-origin MTech student, was stabbed to death in Australia and his relative in Haryana has claimed that other Indian students were involved in his murder. The police are now searching for two Indians, identified as Abhijeet and Robin Gartan, who allegedly killed Navjeet Sandhu during a fight.