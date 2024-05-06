Hello User
Business News/ News / Was Navjeet Sandhu killed by fellow Indians in Australia? His relative reveals details

Was Navjeet Sandhu killed by fellow Indians in Australia? His relative reveals details

Livemint

  • The victim's uncle, Yashvir, has alleged that Navjeet Sandhu was attacked with a knife by another student when he tried to intervene in a dispute in which his friend was involved

Faimily members and relatives mourn the death of Navjeet Sandhu in Karnal on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Navjeet Sandhu, an Indian-origin MTech student, was stabbed to death in Australia and his relative in Haryana has claimed that other Indian students were involved in his murder. The police are now searching for two Indians, identified as Abhijeet and Robin Gartan, who allegedly killed Navjeet Sandhu during a fight.

Speaking from Karnal in Haryana, the victim's uncle Yashvir has alleged that Navjeet Sandhu was attacked with a knife by another student when he tried to intervene in a dispute in which his friend was involved. The scuffle was over rent. Reportedly, the accused also hail from Karnal.

"Navjeet's friend [Sharwan, another Indian student] had asked him to accompany him to his house to pick up his belongings as he had a car. While his friend went inside, Navjeet heard some shouts and saw there was a scuffle. When Navjeet tried to intervene asking them not to fight, he was fatally stabbed in the chest with a knife," Yashvir said.

His uncle further said that Navjeet Sandhu had moved to Australia on a study visa one-and-a-half years ago and his father, a farmer, had sold one-and-half acres of their land to fund his education.

Navjeet Sandhu, he said, was a brilliant student. He was supposed to join his parents in Karnal in July for vacations, his uncle said, while urging the Indian government to help them get his body from Melbourne, Australia. "We urge the Government of India to help us to bring the body as soon as possible," he said.

Meanwhile, Victoria Police said their Homicide Squad detectives are releasing details and images of two men they are searching for following a stabbing in Ormond in Melbourne's south-east. A search is currently underway for the two accused.

According to the reports, the accused are travelling in a stolen 2014 white Toyota Camry sedan.

(With agency inputs)

