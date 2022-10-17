‘Was pressured to quit AAP’: Manish Sisodia after CBI questioning in Delhi excise scam2 min read . 10:20 PM IST
- Manish Sisodia has alleged that he was pressured to quit Aam Aadmi Party during his questioning by the CBI in Delhi excise scam case
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday that he was pressured to quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during the questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the excise scam case. After his nine-hour interrogation, Manish Sisodia alleged he was also offered the Delhi chief minister's post if he quits the AAP.
"BJP says there is a ₹10,000 crore excise scam. I found at CBI office that there is no scam and the case is fake. The fake case against me is a conspiracy to make BJP's 'Operation Lotus' a success in Delhi. I was asked inside the CBI office to leave (AAP), or else such cases will keep getting registered against me," Manish Sisodia told reporters after the questioning.
"Pressure was put on me to quit AAP. I was offered Delhi CM's post or face jail term," Manish Sisodia claimed.
Manish Sisodia said, “I was told 'Satyendar Jain ke upar konse sachhe cases hain?'. I said I won't leave AAP for the Bharatiya Janata Party. They said they'll make me chief minister," alleged Manish Sisodia.
Manish Sisodia was summoned by the Central investigation agency following which the AAP took out a rally in support of the deputy chief minister on the way to the CBI headquarters earlier today.
Manish Sisodia was questioned for nine hours in the Delhi excise scam case. According to a CBI official, Manish Sisodia has not been summoned on Tuesday (18 October), however, he could be summoned again later.
A CBI official told ANI that the Central agency will evaluate the answers given by Manish Sisodia and “if needed, he will be summoned again later". “No summons to Sisodia for tomorrow," a CBI official said.
Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal linked Sisodia's summons to the Gujarat Assembly elections later this year and alleged that his Deputy Chief Minister would be arrested.
"Nothing was found in Manish's house raid, nothing was found in the bank locker. The case against them is completely false. He had to go to Gujarat for the election campaign. Arresting him to stop him from going. But the election campaign will not stop. Every person in Gujarat is promoting AAP today," Kejriwal tweeted this morning.
(With agency inputs)
