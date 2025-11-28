Washington D.C. ambush: A National Guard major disarms gunman Rahmanullah Lakanwal using only a pocket knife

A National Guard major armed with nothing but a pocket knife stopped gunman Rahmanullah Lakanwal who opened fire on two Guard persons just blocks from the White House on Wednesday (November 26), according to reports.

Advertisement

Lakanwal reportedly pulled out a .357 Magnum Smith & Wesson revolver and fired at two National Guard troops on patrol.

Sarah Beckstrom, 20, of the West Virginia National Guard, was struck in the head and chest.

Her father told The New York Times that his daughter is “not expected to survive her wounds.”

The other guardsman, Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, was also critically injured after Lakanwal reportedly picked up Beckstrom’s weapon and continued firing. CBS News reported.

Advertisement

Major charges toward gunfire A National Guard major making routine rounds nearby heard shots. According to sources who spoke to CBS, he had no firearm, only a pocket knife.

When he saw Lakanwal attempting to reload, he seized the moment.

“He jumped from cover and stabbed the attacker in the head multiple times,” — Mike Davis, conservative lawyer and strategist, citing law enforcement sources.

The major’s quick action brought Lakanwal to the ground.

Backup troops join the fight A fourth National Guardsman rushed toward the scene with a pistol drawn and shot Lakanwal in the buttocks and leg, according to early reports. Both guardsmen then restrained him until police arrived.

Lakanwal survived and was taken into custody.

Advertisement

Charges He has been charged with:

-Possession of a firearm during a crime of violence

-Intent to kill while armed

Unclear motive Authorities say Lakanwal’s motive remains under investigation.

Officials confirmed he previously served in US-backed paramilitary operations in Afghanistan. The CIA verified that his work with the US government ended after the 2021 withdrawal.

Lakanwal arrived in the US through President Biden’s Operation Allies Welcome, which resettled roughly 76,000 Afghan partners.

He had been living in Bellingham, Washington, with his wife and five children.

Investigators believe he acted alone Authorities currently believe Lakanwal was the sole conspirator in the attack.