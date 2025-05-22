Washington DC shooting: 2 Israeli embassy staff killed, suspect in custody – All you need to know

Two staff members of the Israeli embassy in Washington, DC, were fatally shot on Wednesday evening as they left an event at the Capital Jewish Museum, sparking widespread condemnation from US and Israeli officials.

The victims, identified as Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, were a young couple reportedly preparing to get engaged. The man had recently purchased a ring for the occasion.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of 3rd and F Streets NW, close to an FBI field office and the US Attorney General’s office.

Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith reported that the suspect, Elias Rodriguez, 30, from Chicago, Illinois, approached a group of four people and opened fire before entering the museum, where he was detained by security personnel.

First responders found the victims unconscious, and despite life-saving efforts, both were pronounced dead. Upon arrest, Rodriguez reportedly chanted “free, free Palestine” and disclosed the location where he discarded the firearm used in the attack.

Washington DC Shooting: Who Is Elias Rodriguez? The Suspect in Custody Elias Rodriguez, a 30-year-old Chicago resident, is the sole suspect in the shooting. Authorities have indicated he was not previously on law enforcement’s radar and had no known criminal record.

Reports suggest Rodriguez has been involved in activism with groups such as the Party for Socialism and Liberation and participated in protests linked to social justice movements.

He was seen pacing outside the museum prior to the shooting, but his precise motive remains unconfirmed by police.

Washington DC Shooting: Official Reactions: Condemnations and Calls for Justice The shooting prompted immediate outrage and condemnation. US President Donald Trump described the attack as “horrible”, emphasising there is no place for hatred in America.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog expressed devastation, calling the incident a “despicable act of hatred and anti-Semitism” that claimed the lives of two young embassy employees.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the attack as a consequence of rising anti-Semitism and ordered enhanced security measures at Israeli missions worldwide.

US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem confirmed federal authorities are investigating the incident and vowed to bring the “depraved perpetrator” to justice.

Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser pledged zero tolerance for violence or hate in the city, affirming a united community response against anti-Semitism.

Washington DC Shooting: Context and Broader Implications The attack comes amid heightened tensions following Israel’s intensified military campaign in Gaza and an ongoing humanitarian crisis due to an 11-week blockade.

Israel’s foreign minister, Gideon Saar, attributed the shooting to toxic anti-Semitic incitement globally since the Hamas-led assault on Israel in October 2023.

The suspect’s chant of “Free Palestine” upon arrest has raised questions about whether the attack was motivated by political grievances or naked anti-Semitism.

International leaders, including Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz, the EU’s foreign policy chief Kaya Kallas, France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, and Ireland’s Prime Minister Micheál Martin, have condemned the shooting as a heinous act of anti-Semitic violence, offering condolences to the victims’ families and reaffirming their commitment to combating hatred.

Washington DC Shooting: What Happens Next? Law enforcement officials, including the FBI and Metropolitan Police, have assured the public there is no ongoing threat.

