Watch Aditya-L1 launch: ISRO's maiden solar mission takes off from Sriharikota launch pad in Andhra Pradesh1 min read 02 Sep 2023, 01:25 PM IST
Aditya-L1 launch: ISRO's maiden solar mission takes off from Sriharikota launch pad in Andhra Pradesh, a solar space observatory mission to study the sun in detail.
Aditya-L1 was launched today at 11:50 am from the Sriharikota launch pad in Andhra Pradesh by the PSLV-C57 rocket. The visuals show exciting and successful launch of the solar mission.
Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh was also present at Satish Dhawan Space Centre to witness the launch along with millions of Indians.
Aditya-L1 carried seven different payloads designed to study the sun in detail. Four of these payloads will observe sunlight, while the other three will measure in-situ parameters of plasma and magnetic fields, reported ANI. The ISRO's Aditya L1 spacecraft has successfully separated from its payload as it exits Earth's atmosphere. Additionally, the third stage of the mission has been successfully detached, according to ISRO reports.
Aditya-L1 is destined for a halo orbit around Lagrangian Point 1 (L1), located 1.5 million km away from Earth in the direction of the Sun. The journey to this point is expected to take approximately four months.
Crowds chanted, “Bharat Mata ki Jai" during its lift off from the launch pad.