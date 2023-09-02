comScore
Watch Aditya-L1 launch: ISRO's maiden solar mission takes off from Sriharikota launch pad in Andhra Pradesh
Watch Aditya-L1 launch: ISRO's maiden solar mission takes off from Sriharikota launch pad in Andhra Pradesh

 1 min read 02 Sep 2023, 01:25 PM IST Edited By Fareha Naaz

Aditya-L1 launch: ISRO's maiden solar mission takes off from Sriharikota launch pad in Andhra Pradesh, a solar space observatory mission to study the sun in detail.

Aditya L1 Mission: ISRO's maiden solar mission, on board PSLV-C57 lifts off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre launch pad, in Sriharikota on September 2. (PTI)Premium
Aditya L1 Mission: ISRO's maiden solar mission, on board PSLV-C57 lifts off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre launch pad, in Sriharikota on September 2. (PTI)

Aditya-L1 was launched today at 11:50 am from the Sriharikota launch pad in Andhra Pradesh by the PSLV-C57 rocket. The visuals show exciting and successful launch of the solar mission.

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh was also present at Satish Dhawan Space Centre to witness the launch along with millions of Indians.

Aditya-L1 carried seven different payloads designed to study the sun in detail. Four of these payloads will observe sunlight, while the other three will measure in-situ parameters of plasma and magnetic fields, reported ANI. The ISRO's Aditya L1 spacecraft has successfully separated from its payload as it exits Earth's atmosphere. Additionally, the third stage of the mission has been successfully detached, according to ISRO reports.

Also read: Aditya L1: ISRO successfully launches India’s maiden solar mission from Sriharikota

Aditya-L1 is destined for a halo orbit around Lagrangian Point 1 (L1), located 1.5 million km away from Earth in the direction of the Sun. The journey to this point is expected to take approximately four months.

Also read: Aditya-L1 launch: ‘Let’s conquer the Sun', here's how social media reacted to ISRO's maiden solar mission

Crowds chanted, “Bharat Mata ki Jai" during its lift off from the launch pad. 

This strategic position will allow the spacecraft to continuously observe the sun without interruption from eclipses or occultation, providing real-time data on solar activities and their impact on space weather. The mission aims to deepen our understanding of solar eruptive events and space weather drivers.

The Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC), integrated, tested, and calibrated at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics’ CREST (Centre for Research and Education in Science Technology) campus in Hosakote in collaboration with ISRO, represents the largest and most technically challenging payload on Aditya-L1.

The primary objectives of India's solar mission include studying the physics of the solar corona and its heating mechanism, solar wind acceleration, dynamics of the solar atmosphere, solar wind distribution and temperature anisotropy, and the origin of Coronal Mass Ejections (CME) and flares, along with near-earth space weather.

(With inputs from ANI)

Updated: 02 Sep 2023, 01:25 PM IST
