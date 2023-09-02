Stocks Mutual Funds News

This strategic position will allow the spacecraft to continuously observe the sun without interruption from eclipses or occultation, providing real-time data on solar activities and their impact on space weather. The mission aims to deepen our understanding of solar eruptive events and space weather drivers.

The Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC), integrated, tested, and calibrated at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics’ CREST (Centre for Research and Education in Science Technology) campus in Hosakote in collaboration with ISRO, represents the largest and most technically challenging payload on Aditya-L1.

The primary objectives of India's solar mission include studying the physics of the solar corona and its heating mechanism, solar wind acceleration, dynamics of the solar atmosphere, solar wind distribution and temperature anisotropy, and the origin of Coronal Mass Ejections (CME) and flares, along with near-earth space weather.

