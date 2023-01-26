Watch: Anand Mahindra buys fruits using e-rupee2 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 11:14 AM IST
- Mahindra & Mahindra chairperson Anand Mahindra has recently shared a video on microblogging site Twitter where the billionaire can be seen putting the digital currency to use.
India’s central bank – the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) introduced e-rupee digital currency pilot on December 1, 2022. The e-rupee is simply the digital form of Indian currency that is already in use. E-rupee is already available at some vendors and offers contactless payments similar to Paytm and other UPI apps.
