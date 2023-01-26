India’s central bank – the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) introduced e-rupee digital currency pilot on December 1, 2022. The e-rupee is simply the digital form of Indian currency that is already in use. E-rupee is already available at some vendors and offers contactless payments similar to Paytm and other UPI apps.

Mahindra & Mahindra chairperson Anand Mahindra has recently shared a video on microblogging site Twitter where the billionaire can be seen putting the digital currency to use. In the video, the business tycoon is seen buying fruits from a vendor who is also one of the first merchants to participate in the e-rupee pilot.

At the Reserve Bank’s board meeting today I learned about the @RBI digital currency-the e-rupee. Right after the meeting I visited Bachche Lal Sahani, a nearby fruit vendor who is one of the first merchants to accept it. #DigitalIndia in action! (Got great pomegranates as well!) pic.twitter.com/OxFRWgI0ZJ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 25, 2023

What is interesting is that he uses digital currency, e-rupee to make the payment for his purchase. Similar to other UPI transactions, he scans a QR code to pay via e-rupee.

As mentioned above, the digital currency is still in pilot. At present, only 9 banks are participating in digital rupee’s wholesale pilot. These banks are State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank, IDFC First Bank and HSBC.

Also, the digital currency pilot is currently available in four cities – Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar. It will later be extended to Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Kochi, Lucknow, Patna and Shimla.

The digital currency can be used for both person to merchant (P2M) and person to person (P2P) transactions. The e-rupee offers features of physical cash such as trust, safety and settlement finality. As in the case of cash, it will not earn any interest and can be converted to other forms of money, like deposits with banks.