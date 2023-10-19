A fire broke out at 11.45 am on October 18 in Bengaluru's Koramangala area in a rooftop cafe and bar where a man jumped from off the fourth floor to escape the flames. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The individual survived and is currently receiving medical treatment. The fire was triggered by a cylinder explosion on the rooftop of a commercial building that housed a hookah bar and the Mudpipe Cafe, reported India TV. According to ADGP H Harishekaran of Fire and Rescue Service, the restaurant had kept filled cylinders on the fourth floor and one of the cylinders leaked after which a fire broke out.

The fire spread rapidly through out the building following explosions in multiple cylinders kept in the kitchen of restaurant and bar. The first explosion occurred when gas leaked from one of the cylinders and broke into a fire after which it intensified and set ablaze other three to four cylinders. Firefighters arrived at the scene with at least six fire brigade vehicles that brought fire under control.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

The police initiated legal action against the owner of Mudpipe Cafe in connection with the incident. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: World leaders in Israel to douse war fire; From Biden to Rishi Sunak here's how the world is striving Although the café suffered extensive damage and was gutted by the fire, there were no casualties reported aside from two individuals who sustained minor injuries reported police. Their was a gym named Cult Fit operating on the third floor that also suffered extensive damage. Furthermore, vehicles and bikes parked on the ground floor suffered damage as pieces of the cylinder few down following explosion, reported India TV.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!