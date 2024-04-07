In Karnataka, devotees had a narrow escape after a 120-foot tall temple chariot collapsed on Saturday, April 6, during Madduramma Devi Jatre festivities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This incident took place in the Silicon Valley of India, Bengaluru, commonly known as IT hub of India. The annual procession turned into chaos after the organizers tried to lift the huge structure that lost its balance and crashed on the ground.

Also read: Ugadi may bring sigh of relief for Bengaluru! IMD predicts rainfall on THIS day A religious and cultural event near Anekal was in place on Saturday that saw the footfall of thousands of devotees when the incident occurred. Devotees from over 10 villages participated in the annual temple fair of Huskur Madduramma temple.

The video footage from Bengaluru's Huskur shows the temple chariot losing balance as people around try to station it with extending ropes. The extremely tall chariot ultimately lost its balance and collapsed, leaving a cloud of dust and panicking people running here are there for their lives. No casualties were reported from the incident.

Also read: Prestige Group buys Bengaluru land parcel for ₹ 450 crore It was also reported that an electric poll was nearby, and the chariot had a close shave with a major mishap.

Why are tall chariots used during Madduramma Devi Jatre festivities? These chariots are an integral part of Husur Madaramma temple, and the annual procession draws large number of devotees from the nearby villages.

Meanwhile, netizens were strong to react to the incident with some expressing shock while others expressed agony over the condition of roads in the region. Disturbed by viewing the heart-wrenching visuals of the huge chariot crashing on the ground, a social media user stated, “Sad to see this. One of the bestcar festivals. By god grace everyone are safe , no injuries."

Also read: Bengaluru water crisis: BWSSB to supply recycled water for construction from today A second user remarked, “The road is the worst at this junction. Nearly 3 feet of potholes, which were filled with only loose soil last week." A third user said, “Not the first time i guess this happened in 2018 also as per google." Another user remarked, “Ouch....thank god everybody escaped."

(With agency inputs)

