Watch: Rahul Gandhi, sister Priyanka's fun snowball fight in Srinagar2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 01:22 PM IST
- The Congress later took out a rally to mark the culmination of its Bharat Jodo Yatra in the Jammu and Kashmir city, amid heavy snowfall.
The curtains of the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra came down today. The national flag was hoisted at Congress office in Srinagar in presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
