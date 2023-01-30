The curtains of the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra came down today. The national flag was hoisted at Congress office in Srinagar in presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

As the successful yatra ended, the brother sister duo engaged in a fun snowball fight. In a photo shared by the Congress, the siblings were seen throwing snowballs at each other.

The party in a tweet wrote, “Completion of the trip, snowfall of Srinagar and some pictures of belongingness. Some such pictures were with the passengers in the morning – dancing and singing."

“In fact, when you set out for a noble cause, with noble intentions, and when the closing hour comes and it seems that the step has been firmly placed, an enthusiasm is born within you, the same today at the Srinagar camp site. Happened with Rahul Gandhi ji and other passengers," it wrote.

A fun video was also shared by Rahul Gandhi. "Sheen Mubarak! A beautiful last morning at the #BharatJodoYatra campsite, in Srinagar, Gandhi captioned.

The Congress later took out a rally to mark the culmination of its Bharat Jodo Yatra in the Jammu and Kashmir city, amid heavy snowfall.

The rally being led by Rahul, Priyanka and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge began from the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium and was joined by representatives from DMK, NC, PDP, CPI, RSP and IUML.

Former Karnataka chief Minister and the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, Siddaramiah could not participate in the closing ceremony of Bharat Jodo Yatra after his Srinagar-bound flight was cancelled owing to bad weather.

While addressing the people Priyanka Gandhi said, “My brother walked for 4-5 months from Kanniyakumari. Wherever they went, people came out for them. Why? Because there still remains a passion in this country-for the county, for this land, for its diversity that resides in hearts of all Indians."

"When my brother was coming to Kashmir, he sent a message to my mother & me. He said he has a unique feeling of going home. He said his family members are waiting for him. They come & hug him with tears in their eyes and their pain & emotions are entering his own heart, she said.

Priyanka Gandhi said that the Bharat Jodo yatra was a spiritual yatra.

“Standing here, I can say that the politics going on in the country is something which can't benefit the nation. A politics that divides & breaks, affects the nation. So, in a way, this was a spiritual yatra."

With the rally, the curtains have come down on the yatra that traversed a dozen states and two Union territories in nearly five months after its launch on September 7 last year in Kanyakumari.

During the course of the yatra, Rahul Gandhi addressed 12 public meetings, over 100 corner meetings, 13 press conferences. He had over 275 planned walking interactions and more than 100 sitting interactions.

(With inputs from agencies)