A video of a school principal in Bihar's Motihari failing to translate a Hindi sentence to English during a surprise inspection has emerged
A video of a school principal in Bihar's Motihari failing to translate a Hindi sentence to English during a surprise inspection has gone viral.
The incident happened at a government school in the Pakdidayal block area of Motihari district when Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Ravindra Kumar made a surprise visit to the school.
SDO Ravindra Kumar gave the principal a simple Hindi sentence 'main vidyalaya jata hun' to translate. The headmaster tripped over his words but couldn't translate the sentence.
The SDO also asked the headmaster to translate the sentence to Sanskrit.
The video, since it got viral, has garnered over 36.2k views.
After the inspection, Ravindra Kumar said it would be helpful if the teachers study beforehand before coming to the classes. He also said that teachers have lost the practice of self-studying. "The education department should conduct orientation programmes for the teachers," he said.
