Watch: Canada Parliament observes silence remembering Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar

On Tuesday, the Canadian House of Commons observed a moment of silence to commemorate the first anniversary of the assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Greg Fergus, Speaker of the House of Commons, urged Members of Parliament to observe a moment of silence, as decided by the House, to honour Nijjar.

Canada Parliament observes silence for Nijjar, Watch video here

Canada (🇨🇦): The House of Commons observed a moment of silence in remembrance of Hardeep Singh Nijjar — the chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force — who was assassinated outside a Gurudwara in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18, 2023.pic.twitter.com/wsaUqQgtxE https://t.co/f3XODhPoQB — 📜 (@cozyduke_apt29) June 18, 2024

On the same day, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau remarked that Narendra Modi's re-election as India's prime minister for the third term presents an "opportunity" for Canada to engage on various significant matters. Speaking to CBC News, Trudeau noted, "Now that he's been re-elected, I believe there's an opportunity for us to engage, particularly on critical issues related to national security, ensuring the safety of Canadians, and upholding the rule of law."

The remarks follow a period of strained relations between Canada and India over the assassination plot of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June 2023 in British Columbia, Canada.

Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar? 45-year-old Nijjar, identified as a terrorist by India's National Investigation Agency since 2020, was killed outside Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18, 2023.

Nijjar has been included in the Indian government's list of "designated terrorists," alongside 40 other individuals.

Indians accused of killing Nijjar Four Indian nationals- Karan Brar, 22, Kamalpreet Singh, 22, Karanpreet Singh, and Amandeep Singh, 22, are accused of killing Nijjar.

India-Canada relations Relations between India and Canada deteriorated significantly after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's September allegations last year, suggesting the "potential" involvement of Indian agents in Nijjar's killing.

However, India has dismissed the accusations as "absurd" and "motivated." New Delhi has also said that Canada has not provided any "specific" evidence or relevant information in the Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing case.

Meanwhile, the Canadian PM further said the two countries must work on some "important but sensitive" issues. He, however, refused to share many details of what the two leaders discussed.