Watch | EU parliament lawmakers bang desks in protest over moment of silence for slain MAGA supporter Charlie Kirk

A chaotic scene emerged at the European Parliament when members refused to hold a moment of silence in honour MAGA supporter and Donald Trump ally Charlie Kirk. While right-wing lawmakers pushed for a tribute to the US conservative activist, an initiative first proposed by Charlie Weimers, the European lawmakers banged their desks in protest.

Advertisement

European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) member Charlie Weimers urged the lawmakers to hold a minute of silence as a symbolic measure “to declare that our right to freedom of speech cannot be extinguished,” POLITICO reported citing the email sent to dozens of MEP.

Watch EU parliament lawmakers banging desks in protest:

Advertisement

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola on Thursday, September 11, rejected the proposal but Charlie Weimers requested a moment of silence even after his request was denied.

When Charlie Weimers sought time to speak on the microphone about the deceased Turning Point USA co-founder, the house reacted with uproar and began banging their desks and shouting in protest. In response Katarina Barley from the S&D group said, “Mr. Weimers, we discussed this, and you know that the president has denied the request for a minute of silence," POLITICO reported.

Also Read | Nano Banana 3D model showing Charlie Kirk’s assassination draws anger online

A spokesperson for the Parliament president informed the publication, “Minutes of silence are announced by the president at the opening of the plenary.” Meanwhile, the opening of the plenary took place on September 8.

Advertisement

The spokesperson further noted, “If there is a request for a minute of silence, the request must come from a political group to be held at the opening of the session. if there is a request it can of course be done in October.”

Also Read | How a family intervention led to the arrest of Charlie Kirk’s suspected killer

Who was Charlie Kirk? The CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk was MAGA supporter and a prominent ally of US President Donald Trump. He died on Wednesday, September 10, after he sustained a gunshot wound on the neck while speaking at Utah Valley University. The 31-year-old conservative activist known for his controversial statements was married to former beauty queen Erika Frantzve and is survived by his wife and their two young children.