Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik arrived in Pakistan on Monday morning and got a red carpet welcome by the authorities in the country. Naik is in Pakistan at the invitation of the Government of Pakistan, amid tight security for his lecture series at Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore.

Upon arriving at New Islamabad Airport, Zakir Naik was greeted by high-ranking officials from the Pakistani government, including Rana Mashhood, Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Program, and Syed Atta-ur-Rehman, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, as reported by the Tribune. Naik also posted a video showcasing his warm reception in the country.

Citing Official sources, news agency ANI reported that that Zakir Naik's month-long tour will feature meetings with senior government officials and participation in several public events.

In a post on X, Zakir Naik's team announced," On the invitation of the Government of Pakistan Dr Zakir Naik & Shaikh Fariq Naik's Pakistan Tour 2024 Public Talks: Karachi - 5th & 6th Oct Lahore - 12th & 13th Oct Islamabad - 19th & 20th Oct."

Who is Zakir Naik and why is he banned in India? Zakir Naik is recognized for his inflammatory speeches and is currently wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with a money laundering case from 2016. He is also alleged to have incited people by his hate speech.

Naik operates a channel called PeaceTV, which has been banned in India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka due to its controversial content. Additionally, he has been denied entry into Canada and the United Kingdom for similar reasons.

In March 2022, the Indian Home Ministry had declared the organisation Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) an unlawful association and imposed a five-year ban, citing Naik's controversial remarks that allegedly praised known terrorists.

Malaysia stated that it will not deport the Islamic preacher unless he violates Malaysian laws, as he holds permanent residency status in the country.

Earlier, on August 20, while on a visit to India, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had said that if sufficient evidence is presented in the case related to fugitive preacher Zakir Naik then the country will 'not condone terrorism'.

While addressing the 50th Sapru House Lecture, the Malaysian PM said, “I am talking about sentiment of extremism, of compelling case, evidence that suggest that atrocities committed by an individual, group or factions or parties. These are of concern to us."