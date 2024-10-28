Watch | German Vice Chancellor’s epic reply to Piyush Goyal on ‘China blocking tunnel boring machine sale to India’

German Vice Chancellor Scholz met with Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who announced a halt on German equipment purchases, citing China's obstruction of tunnel boring machine sales from German company Herrenknecht, crucial for infrastructure projects.

Livemint
Updated28 Oct 2024, 03:03 PM IST
German Chancellor's epic answer to China blocking tunnel boring machine sale to India
German Chancellor’s epic answer to China blocking tunnel boring machine sale to India

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal told the German Vice Chancellor and Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, Robert Habeck, that India will halt purchases of German equipment as he highlighted that China is blocking boring machine sale to India.

Also Read | What is Digital Condom? Here’s all you need to know about tech solution

During Delhi metro ride to reach YashoBhoomi Convention Centre in Dwarka, Goyal told Hadeck that India is buying tunnel boring machines from a German company named Herrenknecht, but that China is now blocking the sale of these machines to India, affecting vital infrastructure projects.

“See your German company Herrenknecht is supplying us some tunnel boring machines which they make in China, but China is not allowing them to sell them to me,” Goyal said, to which Robert Habeck replied saying, "They are producing in China?”

 

After this Goyal added that, “We should stop buying German equipment now.” On this then, Habeck was heard saying, "I think I should listen to you.”

Earlier in the day, during Asia Pacific conference, Habeck had highlighted India's crucial role as a partner in navigating these economic shifts. "India is one of the most important partners here in this region, but also in the world. India is one of the most important partners in the region and the world. We cannot...not to have an EU FTA Free Trade Agreement. For this reason, there's a great deal of willingness for myself," he said.

During the Asia-Pacific Conference, PM Modi hailed the cooperation between India and Germany.

Speaking on the relationship between the two countries he said, "The approach and commitment to taking this strategic partnership forward in a holistic manner is clearly visible. Germany's trust in India is amazing."

Modi-Sanchez inaugurate India's 1st private facility

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez on Monday inaugurated the Tata Advanced System Limited-Airbus facility to manufacture C-295 military aircraft in India. The facility in Gujarat's Vadodara city is the first private sector final assembly line for military aircraft in India.

Modi said it will not only strengthen India-Spain relationship, but also "boost our mission of 'Make in India, Make for the World'. The aircraft manufactured at this facility will also be exported in future, he said.

(With inputs from ANI)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Oct 2024, 03:03 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWatch | German Vice Chancellor’s epic reply to Piyush Goyal on ‘China blocking tunnel boring machine sale to India’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.50
    03:03 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    15.2 (9.03%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    270.30
    03:03 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -2.25 (-0.83%)

    HDFC Bank share price

    1,733.60
    03:03 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -9 (-0.52%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    249.35
    03:03 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    9.85 (4.11%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    369.80
    02:54 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    37.05 (11.13%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,623.70
    02:54 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    108.65 (4.32%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,150.35
    02:54 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    4.45 (0.39%)

    Coforge share price

    7,675.85
    02:53 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -66.35 (-0.86%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Interglobe Aviation share price

    4,010.00
    02:54 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -354.65 (-8.13%)

    Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company share price

    1,283.60
    02:54 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -91 (-6.62%)

    Mahanagar Gas share price

    1,419.40
    02:54 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -77.15 (-5.16%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    4,980.75
    02:54 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -253.9 (-4.85%)
    More from Top Losers

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.15
    02:54 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    14.85 (8.82%)

    Archean Chemical Industries share price

    648.25
    02:54 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    52.15 (8.75%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    8.29
    02:54 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    0.62 (8.08%)

    Amara Raja Energy & Mobility share price

    1,333.25
    02:54 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    91.4 (7.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,295.00-10.00
      Chennai
      80,301.00-10.00
      Delhi
      80,453.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      80,305.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.