Watch | German Vice Chancellor’s epic reply to Piyush Goyal on ‘China blocking tunnel boring machine sale to India’

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal told the German Vice Chancellor and Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, Robert Habeck, that India will halt purchases of German equipment as he highlighted that China is blocking boring machine sale to India.

During Delhi metro ride to reach YashoBhoomi Convention Centre in Dwarka, Goyal told Hadeck that India is buying tunnel boring machines from a German company named Herrenknecht, but that China is now blocking the sale of these machines to India, affecting vital infrastructure projects.

“See your German company Herrenknecht is supplying us some tunnel boring machines which they make in China, but China is not allowing them to sell them to me,” Goyal said, to which Robert Habeck replied saying, "They are producing in China?”

After this Goyal added that, “We should stop buying German equipment now.” On this then, Habeck was heard saying, "I think I should listen to you.”

Earlier in the day, during Asia Pacific conference, Habeck had highlighted India's crucial role as a partner in navigating these economic shifts. "India is one of the most important partners here in this region, but also in the world. India is one of the most important partners in the region and the world. We cannot...not to have an EU FTA Free Trade Agreement. For this reason, there's a great deal of willingness for myself," he said.

During the Asia-Pacific Conference, PM Modi hailed the cooperation between India and Germany.

Speaking on the relationship between the two countries he said, "The approach and commitment to taking this strategic partnership forward in a holistic manner is clearly visible. Germany's trust in India is amazing."

Modi-Sanchez inaugurate India's 1st private facility Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez on Monday inaugurated the Tata Advanced System Limited-Airbus facility to manufacture C-295 military aircraft in India. The facility in Gujarat's Vadodara city is the first private sector final assembly line for military aircraft in India.

Modi said it will not only strengthen India-Spain relationship, but also "boost our mission of 'Make in India, Make for the World'. The aircraft manufactured at this facility will also be exported in future, he said.