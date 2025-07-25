Watch: Harry Styles teases his adult toy range, ‘Please yourself like you mean it’; netizens react

Harry Styles, the former One Direction star, has got the Internet talking with a sultry Instagram teaser for his new line of adult toys and intimacy accessories, Pleasing, featuring nothing but a quick voice-over.

“Please Yourself Like You Mean It,” said Harry in the teaser, which has sent fans into a frenzy.

Watch the playful ‘Pleasing Yourself’ teaser here:

Here's how fans reacted: Harry Styles, who hasn't released a song in two years now, got his fans buzzing with excitement with a mere second of his voice in the teaser for his upcoming offering.

“I haven’t heard Harry’s voice in so long this healed me,” a fan said.

“THAT VOICE,” said another, to which one said, “I’m enjoying hear his voice for a second.”

“Heard ur voice and my heart dropped to my stomach,” added another fan.

“Harry said: not dropping music, but here’s something to keep you busy,” a fan said, noting that the singer's official release was “Satellite” in May 2023. It was issued as the fourth single from his album Harry’s House, which won the Grammy for Album of the Year in 2023. Since then, the singer has been travelling the world.

Excited about the range of sex toys, fans quipped: “We simply love a man who listens to what the people want.”

“Now we can get a nail polish colour to match our new vibrator,” another added.

“Bro these sex toy names is kinda genius,” said a fan, while another added, “Always serving.”

“This is the most Harry Styles thing ever. I love it,” a fan said.

A little something about Harry Styles' ‘Pleasing’ Pleasing, a lifestyle brand by singer-actor Harry Styles, was founded in November 2021. What began with a brand for gender‑neutral nail polish, skincare, fragrances, apparel, and accessories, all designed to celebrate self‑expression and small moments of joy, recently got a bold makeover.

Starting today, July 25, the brand Pleasing expanded into sexual wellness with a new intimacy line called “Pleasing Yourself.” The line debuts a double‑sided vibrator and a silicone lubricant, crafted in collaboration with sex educator Zoe Ligon and launched alongside a playful Instagram teaser video.

According to the brand’s website, “Pleasing Yourself is the result of our radical pursuit of that which feels good.”

This shift underscores the brand’s ethos of inclusive, sex‑positive self‑care and personal autonomy.

