Business News/ News / Watch| Hawaii volcano: Kilauea one of the most active volcano on Earth erupts again after nearly two months
Watch| Hawaii volcano: Kilauea one of the most active volcano on Earth erupts again after nearly two months

 1 min read 11 Sep 2023, 10:31 AM IST Edited By Fareha Naaz

Kilauea volcano erupts in Hawaii's national park, causing volcanic smog and raising alert levels.

Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes, undergoes an eruption in Hawaii on September 10. This screenshot was captured from a webcam video provided by the US Geological Survey. (AP)Premium
Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes, undergoes an eruption in Hawaii on September 10. This screenshot was captured from a webcam video provided by the US Geological Survey. (AP)

Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes, resumed erupting on September 10 following a two-month pause. This renewed eruption showcases glowing lava within a national park on Hawaii's Big Island, positioned at a safe distance from inhabited areas and structures, reported AP.

The Hawaii Volcano Observatory reported that the eruption commenced in the afternoon at Kilauea's summit. As a consequence of the eruption, the observatory cautioned that volcanic smog, or "vog," would be created downwind of Kilauea. It is recommended that individuals residing near the park take precautions to avoid volcanic particles discharged into the atmosphere by the eruption.

The alert level for the volcano has been elevated to warning status, and the aviation colour code has been raised to red. 

On January 5, 2023, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory detected a glow in the webcam images, indicating the onset of an eruption within Halema crater, located in Kilauea's summit caldera within Hawaii's Volcanoes National Park. Unlike the previous two eruptions, this eruption was relatively short-lived, spanning approximately three months and concluding on March 7, 2023. 

Previously, another brief eruption occurred within Halema crater from June 7 to June 19 this year, lasting several weeks. This eruption did not pose any threat to communities or structures. Large numbers of visitors flocked to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island to witness the lava.

Kilauea, Hawaii's second-largest volcano, had previously erupted from September 2021 until December of that year. In 2018, a Kilauea eruption led to the destruction of over 700 homes.

On January 8, 2021, a continuous laser rangefinder was installed on the western rim of Halema crater, within a restricted area Volcanoes National Park. This installation was conducted under the authorisation of a National Park Service permit. The instrument operates autonomously and provides real-time measurements of the lava lake's elevation by utilising the light-reflecting characteristics of the lava surface.

(With inputs from AP)

Updated: 11 Sep 2023, 10:31 AM IST
