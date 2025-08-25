Watch | Heavy rainfall pounds Delhi-NCR amid IMD's yellow alert; check Aug 25 weather forecast for National Capital

Delhi-NCR residents woke up to a fresh spell of rain on Monday morning.

The regional Meteorological department issued a nowcast warning on X at 6:20 that said, “Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur at many places of Delhi , NCR.”

Visuals from ITO show rain lashing the National Capital on August 25.

IMD in its latest weather forecast predicted, “Generally cloudy sky. One or two spells of light to moderate rain/thundershowers….The maximum and minimum temperature will be below normal up to 2 to 4 °C.”

The maximum temperature is likely to settle in the range of 30 to 32 degrees Celsius today while the minimum temperature is most likely tobe anywhere between 21 to 23 degrees Celsius.