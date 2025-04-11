Watch: Helicopter spins out of control just before crashing into Hudson river, killing 6; Trump says, ‘horrendous’

A helicopter crash in the Hudson River killed all six people aboard, including three children from Spain. The incident has raised concerns over US aviation safety, following recent accidents and a midair collision near Washington, DC. Investigations are underway by the FAA and NTSB.

The passengers, including three children, were from Spain, city officials said. The crash also killed the pilot.

Speaking about the incident, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said at a press conference,“At this time, all six victims have been removed from the water. And sadly, all six victims have been pronounced deceased.”

What President Trump said? President Donald Trump expressed condolences saying, “Terrible helicopter crash in the Hudson River. Looks like six people, the pilot, two adults, and three children, are no longer with us. The footage of the accident is horrendous. God bless the families and friends of the victims. Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy, and his talented staff are on it. Announcements as to exactly what took place, and how, will be made shortly!”

How the plane crashed: WATCH One eyewitness told the Associated Press that he saw the helicopter falling apart in midair, while another said the aircraft was spinning uncontrollably as it fell.

The helicopter's flight path, which began at a heliport near Wall Street, shows that before the crash, the group flew south to the Statue of Liberty, then headed north toward the George Washington Bridge before turning back.

“We’re devastated,” said Michael Roth, chief executive officer of New York Helicopter, which operated the flight. “We’re tragically sorry for what happened, and we’re working with the investigators.”

The Federal Aviation Administration said it couldn’t confirm the number of people on board, but said it will investigate what happened to the Bell 206 helicopter alongside the National Transportation Safety Board. The NTSB said in a statement it was gathering information.

Past helicptor crash raises safety issue Earlier Thursday, a passenger jet carrying at least six members of Congress was clipped by another commercial plane on the ground at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport near Washington, DC. The incidents are shaking confidence in the safety of the US aviation system following a deadly midair collision between a US military helicopter and regional passenger jet near Reagan airport in January.

There have been several helicopter crashes around New York City. A helicopter slammed into the East River during a sightseeing excursion in 2018, killing five people and raising awareness of a safety issue with seat restraints.

“It’s obviously a tragic situation,” said Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop, who added that the cause is currently unknown. “But it will lead to a bigger conversation around are we doing all that’s necessary from a safety standpoint considering how densely populated this area is.”