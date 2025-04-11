Watch: How Hyderabad’s new firefighting robot brings safety and strength to rescue ops

In a significant boost to firefighting capabilities, Hyderabad has received a state-of-the-art robotic firefighter equipped with thermal imaging technology and remote operation features. Designed to operate in the most dangerous fire-prone environments, the robot is set to assist the Telangana Fire Services in tackling high-risk emergencies, reported PTI.

According to the report, developed by France-based Shark Robotics and supplied through a Mumbai firm specialising in firefighting equipment, the robot can endure extreme conditions, including temperatures up to 900°C. Its robust build allows it to enter areas that pose too great a risk for human firefighters, such as locations vulnerable to explosions or structural collapse.

“This unit is fitted with a 2,000-litre-per-minute water monitor capable of both fog and jet functions. It can also discharge foam, making it suitable for various fire scenarios,” said Dhairya Lalji, Growth Head at Shree Lalitha, the company facilitating the robot’s deployment.

Lalji added, “It features two onboard cameras—one of them thermal—enabling remote navigation and identification of fire hotspots.”

In addition to its firefighting features, the firefighter robot includes a payload capacity of 500 kilograms, allowing it to assist in evacuation and transport during emergencies. Another key highlight is its hot-swappable battery system, ensuring continuous use over extended periods without downtime.

“This innovation ensures uninterrupted functionality. Its design is such that the robot can remain operational for days at a stretch, simply by switching batteries,” Lalji added.

The PTI report highlights that the Telangana government has invested between ₹1.5 crore and ₹1.6 crore in acquiring this high-tech machine, which marks a significant step forward in modernising emergency response systems in the state.