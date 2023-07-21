Heavy rains in Telangana for the third consecutive day on Thursday caused waterlogging and traffic congestion in various areas of Hyderabad and inundated low-lying regions in the state. In response to the challenging situation, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari to declare holidays for all educational institutions and government offices in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation(GHMC) on Friday and Saturday that is and July21-22.

