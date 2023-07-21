Heavy rains in Telangana for the third consecutive day on Thursday caused waterlogging and traffic congestion in various areas of Hyderabad and inundated low-lying regions in the state. In response to the challenging situation, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari to declare holidays for all educational institutions and government offices in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation(GHMC) on Friday and Saturday that is and July21-22.
CM K Chandrashekhar Rao said that essential services like medical facilities and milk supply will continue uninterrupted during this period.
Asst. Commissioner of Hyderabad Traffic Police, Raju K P V urged Govt. Employees and Private sector employees to restrain from commuting unless there is an emergency in a tweet as the city is grappling with incessant rainfall conditions with the city on orange alert in view of heavy rainfall.
The Met Centre of IMD in Hyderabad reported that extremely heavy rainfall is expected in districts of Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem on July 21.
The Met Centre had issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rain, with extremely heavy rain very likely to occur at districts of Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mahabubnagar of Telangana on Thursday.
Malakpet Traffic Police, in collaboration with Disaster Response Force, cleared waterlogging at Akshaya Hotel, Moosarambagh, and Dilsuknagar areas tweeted Hyderabad Traffic Police.
In Bhadrachalam, a temple town, the first flood warning was issued as the water level in the Godavari river reached 43 ft. With the rising water levels, CM KCR instructed the government machinery, including the police, to be on high alert and take immediate action to carry out relief measures.
To supervise relief operations, CM KCR directed Anudeep Durishetti, the current Collector of Hyderabad district, to proceed to Bhadrachalam, while also making helicopters available to NDRF personnel for efficient relief operations in the district.
State Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, in a meeting with officials, mentioned that NDRF teams are stationed in various areas to attend to emergencies. She assured that no loss or significant damage has been reported so far.
The GHMC Mayor Vijaya Lakshmi R Gadwal stated that 426 monsoon emergency teams are ready to tackle the situation in Hyderabad and advised residents to only venture out if necessary.
Tragically, on Tuesday night, a man lost his life in Warangal when a dilapidated house collapsed due to the heavy downpour.
