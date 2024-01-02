comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Jan 02 2024 11:32:04
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 137.90 -1.43%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,698.20 -0.14%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 467.40 -2.07%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 785.10 -0.68%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 641.30 -0.10%
Business News/ News / Watch| Japan earthquake: Jr NTR returns to India after series of powerful earthquakes jolt the country
Back Back

Watch| Japan earthquake: Jr NTR returns to India after series of powerful earthquakes jolt the country

 Livemint , Written By Fareha Naaz

Telugu actor Jr NTR returns from Japan vacation after powerful earthquakes hit the country. He expressed shock and solidarity with the people affected by the earthquakes

In Japan's Ishikawa Prefecture, vehicles were stuck in traffic jam after a series of powerful earthquakes hit western Japan that caused the road to cave in. (AP)Premium
In Japan's Ishikawa Prefecture, vehicles were stuck in traffic jam after a series of powerful earthquakes hit western Japan that caused the road to cave in. (AP)

Actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr also known as Jr NTR or Tarak, was vacationing in Japan with his family for the past week when series of powerful earthquakes measuring as high as 7.6 magnitude struck Japan on New Year.

Jr NTR is among one of the highest paid Telugu film actors and is famously known for his role in SS Rajamouli's Oscar-award winning ‘RRR.’

Also read: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR to feature in ‘War 2’

Jr NTR, the grandson of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao Sr on January 2 in a post on X (formerly Twitter) stated, “Back home today from Japan and deeply shocked by the earthquakes hitting. Spent the entire last week there, and my heart goes out to everyone affected."

Also read: ‘Just the beginning’: Jr NTR says Oscar win not only for RRR but for India

He added, “Grateful for the resilience of the people and hoping for a swift recovery. Stay strong, Japan."

Also read: Saif Ali Khan to star in Jr. NTR’s new film

On January 1, a series of powerful earthquakes struck western Japan that damaged buildings, vehicles and boats. Official warnings were raised for more earthquakes and tsunami in the region while all tsunami warnings were lifted by early Tuesday. Over 13 deaths were reported by Kyodo news agency. Aftershocks continued to shake Japan toady with warnings in place for more major quakes over the next few days.

Also read: Japan Earthquake LIVE Updates: ‘Tsunamis are still being recorded’, Japan urges resident ‘no to go home’

Jr NTR and his family including his wife, Lakshmi Pranathi and his two children, Abhay and Bhargav, spent Christmas and New Year in Japan this year. Jr NTR along with his family took a return flight to India amid the earthquake situation in Japan and were spotted at Hyderabad airport.

Also read: Japan earthquake: Six deaths confirmed, authorities warn of possible further quakes | 10 updates

Jr NTR is working with director Koratala Siva for his upcoming film Devara, the first part of which is scheduled for a theatrical release on 5 April 2024. On January 1, 'Devara' makers unveiled a new poster that promised the release of the first glimpse of the film on January 8. Produced under NTR Arts, with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram as a co-producer, Devara cast includes Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles apart from Jr NTR. 

Jr NTR will be co-starring with Hrithik Roshan in Ayan Mukerji directorial War 2. With this ‘War’ sequel, Jr NTR will enter the YRF Spy Universe.

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 02 Jan 2024, 11:39 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App