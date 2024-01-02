Actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr also known as Jr NTR or Tarak, was vacationing in Japan with his family for the past week when series of powerful earthquakes measuring as high as 7.6 magnitude struck Japan on New Year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jr NTR is among one of the highest paid Telugu film actors and is famously known for his role in SS Rajamouli's Oscar-award winning ‘RRR.’

Also read: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR to feature in ‘War 2’ Jr NTR, the grandson of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao Sr on January 2 in a post on X (formerly Twitter) stated, “Back home today from Japan and deeply shocked by the earthquakes hitting. Spent the entire last week there, and my heart goes out to everyone affected." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: ‘Just the beginning’: Jr NTR says Oscar win not only for RRR but for India He added, “Grateful for the resilience of the people and hoping for a swift recovery. Stay strong, Japan."

Also read: Saif Ali Khan to star in Jr. NTR’s new film On January 1, a series of powerful earthquakes struck western Japan that damaged buildings, vehicles and boats. Official warnings were raised for more earthquakes and tsunami in the region while all tsunami warnings were lifted by early Tuesday. Over 13 deaths were reported by Kyodo news agency. Aftershocks continued to shake Japan toady with warnings in place for more major quakes over the next few days.

Also read: Japan Earthquake LIVE Updates: ‘Tsunamis are still being recorded’, Japan urges resident ‘no to go home’ Jr NTR and his family including his wife, Lakshmi Pranathi and his two children, Abhay and Bhargav, spent Christmas and New Year in Japan this year. Jr NTR along with his family took a return flight to India amid the earthquake situation in Japan and were spotted at Hyderabad airport. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Japan earthquake: Six deaths confirmed, authorities warn of possible further quakes | 10 updates Jr NTR is working with director Koratala Siva for his upcoming film Devara, the first part of which is scheduled for a theatrical release on 5 April 2024. On January 1, 'Devara' makers unveiled a new poster that promised the release of the first glimpse of the film on January 8. Produced under NTR Arts, with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram as a co-producer, Devara cast includes Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles apart from Jr NTR.

Jr NTR will be co-starring with Hrithik Roshan in Ayan Mukerji directorial War 2. With this ‘War’ sequel, Jr NTR will enter the YRF Spy Universe.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!