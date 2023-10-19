Israel-Hamas war: US Capitol police arrested demonstrators inside the building where Hundreds of primarily Jewish protesters staged a sit-in protest calling on Biden administration to push for a ceasefire in Gaza amid the ongoing conflict Israel-Hamas war. News agency ANI learned from a source inside the Capitol Hill building that public access to the Capitol complex has been restricted after a sizable number of demonstrators calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas disrupted one of the House office buildings. Also Read: Israel-Hamas war: Joe Biden says ‘What sets us apart from the terrorists is…’ "We have been advised by the police to use the tunnels and not the main entrance and exit doors," a hill staffer told ANI, as the demonstrations unfolded, with members from Jewish groups holding placards that read, "Ceasefire", "Jews say, Ceasefire now". Also Read: World leaders in Israel to douse war fire; From Biden to Rishi Sunak here's how the world is striving The House Sergeant-at-arms also sent out a memo to congressional offices that all visitors would be restricted to a single door in an attempt to control public entry into the campus. Also Read: Pope Francis appeals for ‘peace’ amid Israel-Hamas War; Calls for an end to ‘humanitarian catastrophe’ Taking to X (formerly Twitter), US Capitol Police, “A group of protesters are demonstrating inside the Cannon Rotunda. Demonstrations are not allowed inside Congressional Buildings."

"Demonstrations are not allowed inside Congressional Buildings," the Capitol Police said after the arrests.

"We warned the protestors to stop demonstrating and when they did not comply we began arresting them," the Capitol Police added.

On Tuesday night, several barriers of bike-rack fencing were erected around the Capitol building as a precautionary measure in anticipation of the protest. The Capitol Police also announced they were closing down roads around the Capitol to ensure the safety of protestors outside.

Earlier, speaking at a news conference Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the Hamas terror group was perpetrating a double war crime daily.

Biden also claimed data from Pentagon showed it was not likely a strike by the Israeli military. “Based on what I’ve seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you," Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting. But he said there were “a lot of people out there" who weren’t sure what caused the blast, which sparked protests throughout the Middle East. The Gaza health ministry said 3,478 Palestinians have been killed and 12,065 injured in Israeli air strikes on the besieged enclave since October 7.

Meanwhile, US President a day after his return from Israel, would deliver a prime time address to the nation on Thursday to state the country's stand on the Hamas' attacks against Israel and Russia-Ukraine war, the White House said. “Tomorrow, President Biden will address the nation to discuss our response to Hamas’ terrorist attacks against Israel and Russia’s ongoing brutal war against Ukraine," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. “This speech will be delivered from the Oval Office at 8:00pm ET," she said.

