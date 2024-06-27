Watch | Kalki 2898 AD: People throng to Hyderabad theatres to watch Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan movie

In Telangana, people gathered at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad to watch Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer movie. The video shows the masses celebrating its release by singing and dancing.
#WATCH | Telangana: People arriving at Sandhya theatre in Hyderabad to watch Kalki 2898 AD, dance and celebrate. The film that hit the screens today stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and others. pic.twitter.com/xvBxCD5XYY— ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2024
The film that hit the screens today and cinema enthusiasts expressed their excitement by putting up cut-outs and posters of actor Prabhas.
#WATCH | Telangana: People put up cutouts and posters of actor Prabhas, as they arrive at Sandhya theatre in Hyderabad to watch Kalki 2898 AD.— ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2024
The film that hit the screens today, stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and others. pic.twitter.com/auKbQ0Epmo