Watch | Kalki 2898 AD: People throng to Hyderabad theatres to watch Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan movie

In Telangana, people throng at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad to watch Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer movie

Livemint
Updated09:25 AM IST
The sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan premiered in theatres today.
The sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan premiered in theatres today.

In Telangana, people gathered at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad to watch Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer movie. The video shows the masses celebrating its release by singing and dancing.

The film that hit the screens today and cinema enthusiasts expressed their excitement by putting up cut-outs and posters of actor Prabhas.

 

 

