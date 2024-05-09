Kerala Governor paid his respects before the idol of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir on May 8 while the chants of 'Jai Shree Ram' filled the air

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has said that visiting the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya gives him immense peace. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prior to paying homage at the grand temple, on Wednesday, May 8, he said, “I keep visiting Ayodhya. In January, I visited here twice before the Pran Prathishtha on January 22. I am a neighbour from Bahraich, so I keep coming here."

According to newswire ANI, the Kerala Governor added, "I have come here before also but now I will get a chance to have a formal darshan. It feels great to be here and it gives me immense peace. The entire country has celebrated this (Pran Pratishtha)." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan granted Z+ Security cover, says ‘never asked’ In a post on X, formerly twitter, Kerala Raj Bhawan stated, “Hon'ble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan at Prabhu Shri Ram Temple Ayodhya." The video with the post showed Kerala Governor bowing before the idol of Ram Lalla while the chant 'Jai Shree Ram' filled the air.

Also read: “Hatt, hatt," Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan confronts SFI activists holding black-flag protest | Watch video The Ram Mandir opened its doors to the public following the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony that was held on January 22 while Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the inauguration of temple premises. The ceremony was attended by well acclaimed sports personalities, politicians and celebrities.

Also read: Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan's Z security cover extended amid SFI's 'Sanghi Chancellor' protest During the release of the book "Ram Mandir, Rashtra Mandir - Ek Saajhi Virasat: Kuchh Ansuni Batein" in January, the Kerala Governor had stressed the need for an ideal figure like Lord Ram. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir, standing as tall as 161 feet with a support of 392 pillars, was constructed in the traditional Nagara style. The intricately sculpted Ram Temple structure's width is 250 feet while its length is around 380 feet with 44 door openings.

(With inputs from ANI)

