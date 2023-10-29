Lunar Eclipse 2023: The partial lunar eclipse which was last the last lunar eclipse of 2023 began on the night of October 28 at 11:31 pm. The lunar eclipse was visible in Delhi on October 29 from 1:06 am to 2:22 am.

Special telescopes and big binoculars were installed in the Nehru Planetarium in National Capital to view this partial lunar eclipse.

American space agency NASA said, “Look out for cosmic companion Jupiter, which will appear at lower left of the Moon." NASA called the entire cosmic event as a “marvellous night for a moondance."

Delhi

Here are some visuals of the partial lunar eclipse from Nehru Planetarium in Delhi.