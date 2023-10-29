Watch| Lunar Eclipse 2023: This is how this celestial event unfolded last night across India
Lunar Eclipse 2023: Special telescopes and big binoculars were installed in the Nehru Planetarium in National Capital to view this partial lunar eclipse.
Lunar Eclipse 2023: The partial lunar eclipse which was last the last lunar eclipse of 2023 began on the night of October 28 at 11:31 pm. The lunar eclipse was visible in Delhi on October 29 from 1:06 am to 2:22 am.
Maharashtra
Here are some visuals of the partial lunar eclipse from Chembur in Mumbai.
West Bengal
Here are some visuals of the partial lunar eclipse from Siliguri in West Bengal.
Madhya Pradesh
In Madhya Pradesh, Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple was washed with the water from holy rivers following the lunar eclipse and 'Bhasm Aarti' was performed.
Also read: Lunar Eclipse 2023 Live Updates: When and where to watch; timings, other details here
Uttarakhand
During the lunar eclipse in Uttarakhand devotees performed havan at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar.
Also read: Lunar eclipse 2023: Will it be visible in India? Check date, time and more
Gujarat
Here are some visuals of the partial lunar eclipse from Gujarat's Rajkot.