Lunar Eclipse 2023: The partial lunar eclipse which was last the last lunar eclipse of 2023 began on the night of October 28 at 11:31 pm. The lunar eclipse was visible in Delhi on October 29 from 1:06 am to 2:22 am. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

American space agency NASA said, “Look out for cosmic companion Jupiter, which will appear at lower left of the Moon." NASA called the entire cosmic event as a “marvellous night for a moondance." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi Here are some visuals of the partial lunar eclipse from Nehru Planetarium in Delhi.

Maharashtra Here are some visuals of the partial lunar eclipse from Chembur in Mumbai.

West Bengal Here are some visuals of the partial lunar eclipse from Siliguri in West Bengal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Madhya Pradesh In Madhya Pradesh, Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple was washed with the water from holy rivers following the lunar eclipse and 'Bhasm Aarti' was performed.

Also read: Lunar Eclipse 2023 Live Updates: When and where to watch; timings, other details here Uttarakhand During the lunar eclipse in Uttarakhand devotees performed havan at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar.

Retired Senior engineer OP Gupta at Nehru Planetarium said that this is partial lunar eclipse in which Earth's shadow covered only 6 per cent of the Moon. The Penumbra began at 11:31 am and partial eclipse became visible at 1:05 pm. He further said that the eclipse will be at its peak at 1:44 pm following which this partial lunar eclipse will eventually subside and disappear by 2:22 pm while the penumbra concluded at 3:56 pm.

A lunar eclipse takes place when the Sun, Earth and Moon are precisely or very closely aligned in a straight line, with Earth positioned between the other two celestial bodies. This specific alignment only transpires during a full moon, when the Moon is in proximity to one of its lunar nodes. These celestial alignments take place during an eclipse season, which happens approximately every six months.

