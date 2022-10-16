Watch: Man drives autorickshaw inside a platform in Mumbai, held

Watch: Man drives autorickshaw inside a platform in Mumbai, held1 min read . 06:50 PM IST
- As per details, the incident took place in Kurla station in Mumbai and following the video of the incident was shared on social media, the man was arrested.
In a recent incident, a man decided to drive his autorickshaw all the way inside a platform in Mumbai, however his stunt led to his arrest later and seizure of his three-wheeler.
As per details, the incident took place in Kurla station in Mumbai and following the video of the incident was shared on social media, the man was arrested.
The auto driver can be seen driving his three-wheeler on a platform in the video, and in the meantime several people were trying to stop him from going ahead. He then is forced to take a turn back.
Several social media users posted the video on Twitter, and some of them even tagged the Mumbai traffic police and the railway police force.
“Kurla station auto mafia on the platform. Please check & verify this. Too much freedom given by Kurla @MTPHereToHelp & @RPFCRBB Coincidentally on the first day of new @drmmumbaicr Isn't this a safety hazard for trains? @SrdsoM @RailMinIndia @RPF_INDIA," said a Twitter user wrote.
The Railway Police Force, Mumbai Division, said, “Taking the Twitter complaint seriously, the report is as follows that the video on Twitter dated 12/10/22 pf no.01 - the auto rickshaw MH 02CT2240 at 01.00 had come to the Kurla railway station platform on the west side of Kalyan & Bridge."
