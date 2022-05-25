Watch | McDonald's outlet sealed in Ahmedabad after dead lizard found in Coke glass1 min read . 01:57 PM IST
- A McDonald's outlet in Gujarat's Ahmedabad has been shut after a customer received a soft drink with a dead lizard floating inside it
A McDonald's outlet in Gujarat's Ahmedabad has been shut after a customer received a soft drink with a dead lizard floating inside it. The customer named Bhargav Joshi went to McDonald's outlet in Sola with his friend and ordered two burgers and two glasses of Coca-Cola soft drink. As Joshi took two sips of the coke drink, the dead lizard floated and came on the glass' surface.
Joshi created a video of the incident and showed the dead lizard inside the soft drink. He shared the video on Twitter and alleged the negligence of the staff. He said that he and his friends sat at the McDonald's outlet in Sola for over four hours waiting for someone to listen to their complaint.
When Joshi complained about the reckless behaviour, the owner of the outlet said they would give them a full refund of ₹300. However, Joshi and his friends said it was a serious matter of health and hygiene and so they filed a complaint to Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.
Later, the civic body sealed the outlet. The Ahmedabad municipal body also took the sample of the cold drink which will be tested at the city's public health laboratory. The McDonald's outlet will remain closed until AMC permits to reopen it.
Joshi shared the picture of the sealed outlet on Twitter. “Great work done by AMC," he wrote.
